Parineeti Chopra reveals desire to break away from the ‘bubbly girl’ mold

Parineeti Chopra recently shed light on her desire to spread her wings and become more versatile as an actor.

Taking to Instagram the actress penned a note detailing the ‘surreal’ moment she begins to realize her affinity with a character.

The post included a collection of stills from past shoots and read, “Sometimes a character takes you into a surreal zone, and even you don’t realise how much you are giving and doing as an actor.”

“It’s like sleeping - you don’t have any control; you wake up, and realise you’ve been lying asleep on a bed the past 8 hours. SANDEEP was that for me. I could be in a zone for 3 months and allow the actor in me to takeover. I definitely wanted people to see I am not just a “happy” girl on screen.”

“Which was probably my fault in the first place. I guess I had done the “bubbly” girl so convincingly on screen, that people started believing I was only that girl. (Weird position to be in right?) But I was not, of course not. I was just doing my job as an actor - and my job is to do everything convincingly IS IT NOT?”

Check it out below:



