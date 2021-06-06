Wife addresses Dilip Kumar death rumours

Saira Banu on Sunday dismissed the rumors of Dilip Kumar's death that started swirling after the legendary Indian actor was hospitalized.



Using her husband's Twitter account, she wrote, Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah.”



Earlier in the day, a statement issued on Twitter said, "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe".