Rohit Shetty says ‘spirit’ of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ not changed in 7 years

Indian filmmaker and host of Khatron Ke Khiladi Rohit Shetty shared an emotional post about his journey on the show and said that the ‘spirit’ of it has not changed in seven years.



Rohit, who is the host of the show, took to Instagram to share a promotional video of the upcoming 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and wrote “7 years ago I started my journey on Khatron ke khiladi in Cape Town on the same location, with the same stunt pilot, Warren, who according to me is one of the best stunt pilots in the world!”

He further said “7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot…But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show!”

“Get ready to witness never seen before action. Coming soon… Khatron ke khiladi, Season 11.”



Currently, the Khatron Ke Khiladi shooting is underway in Cape Town, South Africa.