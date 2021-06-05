Punjab announces STEM competition for government schools

STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has announced that the province has taken an initiative to hold its first virtual science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) competition in government schools which will begin from June 7 to June 17.

STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach.

Taking the announcement on Twitter, Raas said that this intervention will improve students' engagement in STEM subjects.



"I am proud to announce the first STEM Competition in Government Schools. This intervention by us will improve engagement by students and teachers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects. All sessions will be broadcasted live on Facebook," Raas announced on Twitter.



All sessions will be broadcasted live on Facebook, he added.