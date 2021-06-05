 
close
Fri Jun 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 5, 2021

Yami Gautam gets married to director Aditya Dhar

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 05, 2021

Yami Gautam on Friday said she has  tied the knot with Indian filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the director of film'Uri'.

The actress made the announcement on Instagram by posting a picture with her husband .

She started her caption by  sharing  a quot by Maulan Rumi which  read, "In your light, I learn to love."

She then added, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today."

Yami Gautam wrote, "Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

 "As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes," said she.


Latest News

More From Bollywood