Yami Gautam gets married to director Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam on Friday said she has tied the knot with Indian filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the director of film'Uri'.

The actress made the announcement on Instagram by posting a picture with her husband .



She started her caption by sharing a quot by Maulan Rumi which read, "In your light, I learn to love."

She then added, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today."

Yami Gautam wrote, "Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

"As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes," said she.



