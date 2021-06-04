Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to lowest level in three months

Another 83 people died from coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, but the positivity rate of cases has been declining and the lowest level in three months was recorded Friday.



A daily report by the National Command and Operation Centre said that 52,859 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. Of these, 1,893 came back positive.

At the same time, however, Pakistan reported its lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months at 3.58% on Friday.

The last lowest COVID-19 positivity rate reported by the country was on February 28 at 3.02%.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours was 3.58%.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far stands at 21,105, while the total number of cases is 928,588. Meanwhile, 856,005 people have recovered from the virus so far.



The country is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases amid the deadly third wave that has wreaked havoc, however Sindh is still reporting a spike in cases.

A day earlier, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho that said despite the efforts of the government, people are still hesitant to get themselves vaccinated.