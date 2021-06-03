Khloe Kardashian committed to Tristan Thompson despite fling rumours

Khloe Kardashian will not let bad talk on Tristan Thompson get to her as she is willing to stay by his side.

From the drama that unfolded on social media about the NBA star, it was thought the Good American founder would call it quits but a source close to her told E! that she while the rumours have caused tension she is determined to stick by his side.

"Khloe is not leaving him," the source said.

"Khloe obviously gets upset when rumors are spread about Tristan being unfaithful, but the dust has settled a bit and they are still together," the insider said adding that the reality TV star believes that her man is “faithful” to her.

The couple, who share daughter True Thompson, "are still very much a couple and Khloe is standing by Tristan.”

The insider added that the couple is paying no heed to the noise and are focused on having a second child.

"They are hoping to give True a baby brother but ultimately want a healthy baby," the insider shares.