Angelina Jolie planning her next move against Brad Pitt: ‘She’ll never forgive him’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's bitter relationship might just turned even more sour after the recent ruling in their custody battle.



An insider revealed to Us Weekly that the Maleficent actor is extremely disappointed after her former husband was awarded joint custody of their children in their longstanding court war.

“Angelina’s testimony lacked credibility. The decision was based on extensive testimonies from people who spent time with the kids and by highly respected professionals,” said the source to the portal.

The source revealed that Jolie is gearing up to plan her next move: “She will never forgive him,” said the source, adding that she will use “everything she’s got” to appeal the arrangement.

“She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail,” the grapevine added.

Pitt and Jolie are parents to six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. They were awarded joint custody of their kids—excluding Maddox, who is no longer a minor—last month.