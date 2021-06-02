David Harbour sheds light on decision to marry Lily Allen in lockdown

American star David Harbour recently weighed in on the real reason he jumped the gun and got hitched to Lily Allen in the height of lockdown.

The Stranger Things actor got candid during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Tuesday and was quoted saying, “We got engaged right before the pandemic.”

“Then the pandemic hit and nothing was happening. We were riding around beginning of pandemic — she has two kids, these beautiful daughters, 8 and 9 —"

"And we were riding bikes out in the country trying to figure out what we were gonna do for the next year or however long it was going to take. And the little one was riding along and she was going like, 'David, dad, David, dad.' Because the D got her confused," he recalled. "And the older one got very upset with that, which I understand. She was like, 'He's not our dad! He's not our dad!'”



“And then younger one was like, 'Well what is he? He's kind of our dad.' She's like, 'No he's not, he's our stepdad.' And she goes, 'What is he?' And she goes, 'He's just some guy in our lives!'” At that point “I was like, 'I need to marry this woman', Because the emotional fallout ... "

Before concluding he made sure to clarify the origin of the phase, “just some guy in our lives” and admitted “That's one of my favorite things I've ever been called.”