Karan Mehra granted bail after arrest in domestic violence case

Indian actor Karan Mehra was released on bail after he was arrested on a complaint of domestic violence filed by his wife Nisha Rawal.



Mumbai police arrested the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai famed actor Karan earlier on Monday after his wife filed a case of domestic violence against him.

She alleged that Karan pushed her against the wall in which she hurt her head.

Later, Karan Mehra was granted bail on June 1.

Karan and Nisha got married on November 24, 2012 after dating for a few years. The couple shares a 4-year-old son named Kavish.