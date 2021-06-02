MDCAT 2021: PMC board finalises exam syllabus, structure

The logo of Pakistan Medical Council (PMC).

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) has said that the National Medical and Dental Academic Board has finalised the MDCAT 2021 exam structure and syllabus.

It has been forwarded to the PMC for approval, the commission confirmed.

"The council will meet on June 4 for approval," the PMC stated on Twitter.

PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi thanked the Academic Board for their dedication and commitment towards improving healthcare education standards in Pakistan.

