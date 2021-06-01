PM Imran Khan telephones UAE's Sheikh Mohamed

Prime Minister Imran Khan (Left), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force (Right)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force to discuss ways to further cement and diversify bilateral ties.

During the conversation, both leaders reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between the two countries.

PM Imran conveyed his appreciation for the United Arab Emirates’ cooperation and steadfast support including at multilateral fora.



He also stressed the importance of responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a political solution.

Both leaders welcomed efforts to enhance collaboration in COVID-19 vaccine production and in the field of Information Technology.

It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.