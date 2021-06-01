PSL 2021: PCB to impose severe fines if COVID-19 SOPs are breached

Pakistan Super League. File photo

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put in place coronavirus safety protocols for players and officials in Abu Dhabi that, if breached, will invite serious penalties and fines.

As per a report on Geo News, the PCB management has put in place strict coronavirus safety SOPs so that the tournament is not further delayed or postponed.

Players and match officials are arriving in the country and isolating themselves in the bio-secure bubble, in a bid to contain the virus.

Not wearing masks, as per the rules, will be taken as a serious violation.

No one, sans the maintenance staff of the hotel, will be allowed inside players' hotel rooms, stated the documents.

Meeting any person who shows symptoms of the coronavirus or has tested positive for the infection will be considered a serious violation as well.

If players are found guilty of violating the coronavirus safety protocols, the penalties can range from warnings, punishments and suspension of match fees.

If found breaching any SOPs, a player's suspension can range from one to five matches, depending upon the disciplinary committee's discretion.

PSL to resume from 1st week of June

The sixth edition of the PSL is scheduled to take place at the Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium from the first week of June.

The league was shelved earlier this year after the coronavirus bio-bubble was breached, and many positive cases emerged among players and support staff members.

However, the PCB has recently confirmed that it has received all the necessary permissions to put up the remainder of PSL 6 in UAE under strict precautionary measures.

While most of the players have already entered the bio-secure bubble, the others have shared their expected arrival dates.

