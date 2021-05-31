close
Sun May 30, 2021
May 31, 2021

Hrithik Roshan all praises for Bollywood film 'Koi Jaane Na'

Mon, May 31, 2021

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan was all praises for his friend and actor Kunal Kapur after watching   "Koi Jaane Na"

While sharing a poster of the movie on social media, the actor wrote a brief review of the  film which released in March 2021 .

"Truly an unexpected discovery! Thought I'd watch 30 mins because it's my friends film, but ended up happily surprised at the script, story and you dude," wrote Roshan.

Indian actor Aamir Khan also appeared in one of the songs in "Koi Jaane Na".


