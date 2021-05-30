Bobby Deol shares a heartfelt note for wife on 25th wedding anniversary

Indian actor Bobby Deol shared a heartfelt note for wife Tanya as they are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today.



Taking to Instagram, the Badal star posted PDA-filled photos from their wedding ceremony with a sweet note for Tanya.

He also showered love on her to mark the day.

Bobby wrote for wife “My heart, my soul. you mean the world to me.”

“Love you forever and ever. happy 25th anniversary.”

Bobby Deol and Tanya got married on May 30, 1996 and share two children together.

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in Class of ’83, released in August 2020.