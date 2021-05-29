Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘overlooked’ impact of Oprah interview on Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly did not consider all the repercussions that may arise within baby Archie after his parents’ candid Oprah Winfrey interview.

The claim was brought forward by Channel 5’s Storm Huntley and during his interview with Jeremy Vine he admitted, “I do think talking is great and I do think it is great that he [Prince Harry] is bringing attention to things like the feelings of [being] suicidal and the effects that has on somebody's partner.”

“The thing that I am quite worried about is Archie. Archie is just a baby and does not know what is going on. Archie will not be a baby forever and he will go to school and people will tell him things about his mother.”

“To find out that your mother was suicidal while pregnant, I think that is going to be quite hard. I do not think they have thought far enough forward of what this means for their children. I know they are trying to protect them by moving to America but I wonder if this is right to protect them.”