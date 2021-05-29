Kate Middleton gets her first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Kate Middleton got her first jab of coronavirus vaccine at London’s Science Museum on Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge confirmed on social media.



Kate Middleton took to the official Twitter and Instagram handles, used by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and confirmed the news.

“Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum”, the Duchess said with a photo of her receiving the jab.

She added “I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing.”

On May 20, Prince William had also received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

He had said “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”