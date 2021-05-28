Transgender persons in Punjab to be paid stipend by govt

An illustration of transgenders persons protesting for their rights. Photo: File

LAHORE: Transgender persons in Punjab will now be paid a stipend by the government.



The initiative is part of the provincial government's programme under the Punjab Social Protection Authority.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan shared details of the programme for transgender persons in a media talk in Lahore on Thursday.

She was accompanied by Punjab Social Protection Authority Vice Chairperson Jamal Nasir Cheema.

The incumbent government is giving priority to less privileged segments of society in all its projects, said Dr Awan.

Transgender people are a part of society and will be given a monthly stipend, she said.



Dr Firdous said that the ‘Ehsaas Punjab Masawaat Programme’ was a unique programme under which transgender people were being facilitated.

The SACM said that under this programme, disabled transgender persons between the age of 18 and 40 were being given Rs2,000 per month, while transgender persons above 40 years were being given Rs3,000 per month.