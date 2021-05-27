AGP Khalid Jawed Khan's driver passes away in Karachi after car rams into security camp

A driver of Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan died on Thursday after a car rammed outside the AGP's house in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood.



A CCTV footage of the incident showed that the accident took place at 3:52pm.

The video showed two cars racing against each other when one of them went out of control and crashed into the camp erected outside the AGP's house.

SSP South Zubair Nazir Shaikh told reporters that the driver, who was inside the security camp outside the house — located on Khayaban-e-Shahbaz — was killed in the accident. He added that three others, including two policemen, were injured.

The SSP said that the man driving the car was also injured in the accident and that all the wounded were rushed to a private hospital.

Shaikh said that the car has been impounded and that the accident had taken place due to speeding.

Soon after the accident, AGP Jawed arrived at the hospital and confirmed that his employee had died in the accident.