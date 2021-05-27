Alicia Keys weighs in on ‘The Moments That Made Her’

Alicia Keys recently got candid about the secret behind her lyrics during a recent chat on The Moments That Made Her.



There the Grammy award winner touched upon her experience writing Songs in A Minor as a 14-year-old in Manhattan.



She was quoted saying, “I was really beginning to understand what writing felt like to me.”



“I was on the streets in New York, walking on every subway, every train, every block in Harlem and Hell’s Kitchen, all over the city. And I was alone a lot, being able to see what was around me and translate that into feelings and emotions.”

“It was the song that everybody gravitated towards, but it also didn’t sound like anything else, so a lot of people didn’t get it. We started to make people believers, and it was especially when they would see me play.”