'Rugrats' fans take a trip down memory lane with new 3D reboot

The once-famous Rugrats is returning to screens decades since it first aired with a brand-new reboot set in the current times.

Ringleader Tommy Pickles, nervous Chuckie Finster and bossy Angelica Pickles now have smart technology as the show begins its reboot 17 years after it wrapped up



"They've brought it into 2021. They use cellphones, they have computer screens, there's video, they're zooming," said Nancy Cartwright, who voices Tommy.

The show will be getting released on streaming platform Paramount+, and will bring back the same five voice actors who played kids Tommy, Chuckie, twins Phil and Lil, Susie and Angelica the first time around.

The 1991-launched series digs deep into the perspective of babies which led to it becoming a pop culture staple that spawned movies, video games, a live show and even a cereal called Reptar Crunch.

The show has returned with a more colourful and detailed outlook thanks to CGI animation.