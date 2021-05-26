Anupam Kher gets emotional over completing 37 years in Bollywood

Indian actor Anupam Kher recently turned to social media and showed off the ways in which he has matured after 37 years within the industry.

The actor took a trip down memory lane and recalled his journey within the entertainment industry with side-by-side compilation shots of himself performing the same scene with varried ‘acting intensities’.

The actor posted the video to Instagram and captioned it to read, “As the day of my 37th year in Cinema comes to an end, here are my two performances of the same scene from #Saaransh. One from the actual film released on 25th May, 1984 & the other from 2021 at home. Which one you think is better? Also thank you for your love all these years.”

