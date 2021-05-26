Coronavirus update: Pakistan reports 65 more deaths from virus

Another 65 people have died in Pakistan from coronavirus and more than 2,700 fresh cases have been reported.



According to the National Command and Operation Center, 59,076 coronavirus tests were conducted across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,724 came back positive.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours was 4.6%.



A total of 20,465 people have died from the virus in the country so far and the total number of cases has reached 98,576 while 827,843 people have recovered from the virus so far.

In addition, a total of more than 1.286 million people across the country have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.