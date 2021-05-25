close
Tue May 25, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
May 25, 2021

PSL 6: Players, officials' departure for UAE delayed by a day due to visa issues

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, May 25, 2021

The departure of cricketers participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL)  was delayed after the UAE government failed to issue visas.

A PCB statement said that the players would stay at their respective hotels for another day due to the delay in the visas. The players and other support staff have been isolating at hotels in Karachi and Lahore.

Meanwhile, sources in the PCB said that the board was hopeful of receiving the visas by tomorrow. They added that the Emirates Cricket Board is looking into the visas of the PSL players and support staff.

Officials, privy to the development, said that Emirates Cricket Board had informed the PCB about the delay in the visas at 10pm.

As per the original plan, two aircraft were earlier scheduled to leave from Lahore and Karachi on Wednesday to take 233 passengers to Abu Dhabi for remainders of PSL. 

But a late-night message by PCB stated that the flight were now  delayed for 24 hours.

