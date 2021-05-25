Why is Lunar eclipse 2021 so special this year?

File photo.

Sky gazers are excited to see the first lunar eclipse of 2021 with two other spectacles — a supermoon and blood moon — on May 26, Wednesday.

This phenomenon is also called a "Blood Moon" as the moon appears slightly reddish-orange.

During a lunar eclipse, the moon will appear red for 14 minutes. The eclipse will be visible till 6:05 pm but it will not be visible in Pakistan due to the daylight.



A supermoon happens when a full or new moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to the Earth.

On the other hand, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth's shadow covers all or part of the Moon. This can only happen during a full moon.

"It’s happened a few times this year already, but this “flower moon” will be the closest of the year. It will get to within ﻿357,311km of the Earth just nine hours before the “blood moon”, or total lunar eclipse," read a news report published by scmp.com.