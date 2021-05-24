People wearing protective facemasks walk out from a Pakistan-based Chinese company in Islamabad on January 30. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday reported 3,060 cases after 58,670 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the official data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

As per the data, the national death toll has reached 20,308 after 57 people lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 903,599 whereas the positivity ratio in Pakistan is recorded at 5.21% as of today.



In addition to this, 820,374 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far.

In a provincial breakdown, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 309,647 while 4,920 people have died so far.



In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 334,760 and 9,784 people have died so far due to the virus while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 24,583 and the death toll has reached 270.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 129,883 virus patients, with 6,202 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 18,808 people have been infected with the virus and 532 people have died.