PPP decides to attend dinner being hosted by PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif tonight

A PPP delegation will be at a dinner being hosted by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for opposition party members tonight (Monday).



It was earlier reported that PPP would make a decision on whther or not to attend the dinner after the return of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday.

PPP sources had said the party's senior leadership supported attending the dinner reception by Shehbaz.



The party’s senior leadership was of the view that attending the dinner reception would be beneficial for the opposition to give a tough time to the PTI government in the budget session in the National Assembly.

Opposition leader in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Sherry Rehman are expected to be part of the PPP delegation attending the dinner.



Differences with the PPP could have been resolved with a sit-down by PDM instead of sending show-cause notices, PPP's Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said, adding that the dinner invitation was for opposition leaders and not the PDM.