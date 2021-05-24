Kevin Spacey gearing up for film on pedophilia after his own #MeToo scandal

The story of the film doesn’t seem all that different from Kevin Spacey’s own reality as well

Shamed American actor Kevin Spacey is buckling up to return to acting after his career took a hit following his sexual harassment scandal.

The American Beauty actor, 61—who is currently facing a number of allegations of sexual harassment—is all set to share screens with Vanessa Redgrave by playing a detective, as per a report by The Telegraph.

Spacey's character, named L’uomo che disegnò Dio, will be investigating claims of pedophilia against a blind artist.

The film's storyline doesn’t seem all that different from Spacey’s own reality as well.

The disgraced star was accused of making sexual advances at actor Anthony Rapp in 1980s when the accuser was only 14 years old.

Not long the Star Trek: Discovery actor’s claims, other accusers also stepped forth with their own accounts of getting sexually harassed by Spacey, who has denied all allegations.