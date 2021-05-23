Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply upset’ at Prince Harry for attacking royals yet again

Prince Harry's fresh attack aimed at the British royal family has ruffled the feathers of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.



The Mail cited a source claiming that Her Majesty is not too pleased with the Duke of Sussex for throwing the Firm under the bus in yet another public tirade against the royals in his Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

“Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular, his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up. It has been a very upsetting time,” said the source.

Harry told Oprah Winfrey in the docuseries that he faced “total neglect” from the royal family while his father Prince Charles allowed him to “suffer” as a child.