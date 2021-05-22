close
Sat May 22, 2021
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pens emotional note in memory of late father

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, May 22, 2021
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pens emotional note in memory of late father

Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil recently showed off his love for his late dad in a social media tribute.

"Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt my self, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing."

Check it out below:


