Sat May 22, 2021
Entertainment

May 22, 2021

Idris Elba reveals 'Luther' movie to start filming in September

Sat, May 22, 2021

Idris Elba has finally confirmed timeline for   his long-awaited movie Luther, saying   the filming will begin in September.

The British actor, who is all set to reprise his role from the hit detective series Luther,  has suggested a timeline for the project.

He, in conversation with Variety,  said: "We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I’m so excited about it, it’s been a long time coming. We’re very, very close to pulling the green light on production."

Elba, while discussing the film last year, said that “the sky is the limit” in terms of what Luther could achieve as a film.

Earlier this year, Luther was criticised for “[lacking] authenticity” by the Miranda Wayland, due to the lack of representation of Black culture.

Luther is a British psychological crime drama television series starring Idris Elba as DCI John Luther and Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan, written by Neil Cross. The first series is composed of six episodes which ran in May and June 2010.

