Babar Azam shows fans his old house in latest social media post

Photo Babar Azam.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam on Friday shared pictures of his old house on social media, urging fans to never forget where they come from.

Before he became an international cricket sensation and later on, to lead Pakistan in all three formats of the game, Azam came from a humble background.

In his latest social media post, the Pakistani skipper shared a "nostalgic" picture of his old house where he appears to be sitting on a terrace in a white shalwar kameez.

"Never forget where you came from. #nostalgic #oldhouse #roots," tweeted the world's number 1 ODI batsman.

Fans will be able to see Azam in action as the remaining matches of the PSL 6 resumes from next month.