Prince Harry slammed for choosing the ‘war path far from happiness’

Prince Harry is reportedly on a one way warpath where he is “far from happy” and aiming to nuke the royal family’s reputation with explosive tell-alls.
The claim has been brought forward by Duncan Larcombe, the royal author of Prince Harry : The Inside Story.
During his interview with The Mirror he was quoted saying. “I believe that, despite Harry’s insistence that he’s happy, he’s far from it. I don’t think he or Meghan are happy. Content people don’t create arguments and criticise people – content people want to make amends.”
He even added, “clearly in the very midst of his mental-health journey and causing pain to his own family.”
“The cause of all his anger and sadness was never the royals – it was the trauma from his mum dying when he was a child. That’s where the issue lies – I don’t think he’ll be truly happy until he works through that. He has now made the royals and the institution his enemies because of that – he’s on the warpath.”