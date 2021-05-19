close
Wed May 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 19, 2021

Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll nears 20,000 with 104 new fatalities

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 19, 2021
The nationwide death toll has been increased to 19,856 after the emergence of new cases. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: With 104 new fatalities, Pakistan neared another grim milestone of 20,000 fatalities on Wednesday,  according to data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

About 3,256 new cases emerged when  41,771 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 886,184.

The nationwide death toll has surged to  19,856 after the new cases were reported.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus positivity rate stands at 7.79% whereas 799,951 people have recovered across Pakistan from the infection.

Punjab leads in coronavirus cases with 329,913 cases,  Sindh has reported 301,247 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 127,609, Islamabad 79,552, Balochistan 24,064, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,360, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,439.

Latest News

More From Pakistan