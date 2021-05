Arjun Kapoor announces release of his film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’

Indian star Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday announced the release of his film Sardar Ka Grandson on Netflix and thanked ‘sensitive’ and ‘extremely mature’ director Kaashvie Nair.



The Panipat actor took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note with caption “For Family.”

Arjun wrote “I have been fortunate enough to get films that have made me tap into my beautiful childhood memories and life experiences. Whether it was a Ki & Ka which was for my mother or now Sardar Ka Grandson for my grandmothers, these are films that have connected to my soul and will forever be my most favourite films.”

“I’m deeply thankful that in Sardar Ka Grandson I got a chance to be directed by the sensitive and extremely mature Kaashvie Nair, my first female director, who was also helming her first feature film! Kaashvie you have given me a film to cherish forever and be proud of. So, thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

“You gave me solid material that connected to me so deeply and instantly because of the story’s uncanny similarity with my grandparents’ lives in various ways.”

“Moreover, the character of Sardar in the film is very similar to my Nani. She was actually a riot when you interacted with her and I could see her in Sardar, every step of the way! I was literally living through various phases, emotions & memories some mine some theirs.”

“So, for me, I’m happy that through this film I have lived a bit of their lives and I hope that I have done all four of them proud through my earnestness with this film.”

“Sardar Ka Grandson is now available for all to enjoy on Netflix from today and I hope you will be entertained thoroughly. It is a simple movie with a big heart and I hope it moves you in the same way that it has touched me.”