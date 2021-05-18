close
Tue May 18, 2021
Tue, May 18, 2021
Ibn Arabi of ‘Ertugrul’ prays for peace in Palestine

Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who is best known for his role as Ibn Arabi, expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and prayed for peace there.

Osman essays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Taking to Instagram, Osman shared his photo from the drama serial and prayed for peace in Palestine.

He wrote “Pray for peace in Palestine now!”.

Fans and fellow stars also dropped comments and prayed for peace in Palestine.

A total of 200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including at least 59 children, and more than 1,300 wounded since Israel launched its air campaign last week.

