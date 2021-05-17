Pakistan's mobile subscribers cross 181 million

— AFP/File

The mobile subscribers in the country have moved past 181 million, the Pakistan Telecommunication announced Monday, as it marked the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD).

The purpose of the WTISD is to help raise awareness of the possibilities that the use of the internet and other information and communication technologies (ICT) could bring to societies and economies, as well as of ways to bridge the digital divide.

17 May marks the anniversary of the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention and the creation of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The year's theme is "Accelerating Digital Transformation in challenging times".

The overall teledensity — the number of telephone connections for every hundred individuals living within an area — of Pakistan stands at 85%, the telecommunication authority said.

There are now over 100 million broadband subscribers in Pakistan, PTA said, with 88% of the population having access to internet/broadband services at one of the "lowest rates in the region".

Pakistani digital infrastructure proves its 'resilience'

Moreover, the PTA said Pakistan’s digital infrastructure had proven its resilience during unprecedented bandwidth demand in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Telecom operators implemented many initiatives under the instructions of PTA to facilitate subscribers; by offering discount packages & temporary upgrades at little to no cost and sending vital health messages directly to subscribers’ mobile phones," it added.