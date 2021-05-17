close
Mon May 17, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
May 17, 2021

Vidya Balan confirms her next film ‘Sherni’ to release in June

Indian star Vidya Balan has confirmed that her upcoming film Sherni will be released in June.

The Kahaani actress took to Instagram and shared the first look of Sherni and confirmed its release date.

Vidya, who essays the role of a forest officer in the film, confirmed that Sherni will premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime in June.

She described her character in these words: “Fearless as she steps out into the world!”

“Happy to announce my latest film ‘Sherni’ @primevideoin Meet #SherniOnPrime in June,” she further said.

