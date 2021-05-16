close
Sun May 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 16, 2021

Prince Harry put on blast for being 'trapped' by Meghan Markle: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 16, 2021
Prince Harry put on blast for being ‘trapped’ by Meghan Markle: report

Experts recently speculate upon the state of Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle and how she makes his “mind up for him”.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams and during his interview with Express he admitted that the former royal seems “increasingly trapped” in his relationship with Meghan Markle.

He was quoted saying, “He claims he's found freedom. In reality, he seems to be increasingly trapped, but it is clear he doesn't realise it yet.”

For those unversed, this claim came shortly after Prince Harry sat for an interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair podcast and admitted, “In the US I feel different, I can lift my head, my shoulders have dropped, so have hers.”

