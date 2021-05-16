Neena Gupta touches on changes to her marriage in lockdown

Bollywood star Neena Gupta recently got candid about the changes lockdown brought into her marriage.

The actress got candid during her interview with Film Companion and was even quoted saying, “I stay in Mumbai and my husband lives in New Delhi.”

“And because of our work, we hardly got a chance to stay together but we lived as husband and wife here, in the lockdown. First time I came to know him and he came to know me.”

Even though “Earlier, I used to complain to him that he does not have time but now I learned to keep myself busy with my friends.”