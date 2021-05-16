Bella Hadid tears up over Israeli attacks on Palestine in now-deleted video

Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid is raising her voice against Israeli oppression of Palestinian people and the violence that has escalated and killed many in the occupied region.

The supermodel, 24,—whose father Mohamed Hadid was a Palestinian refugee who later moved to America—turned to her social media and posted a tearful video about the bombs dropping on Gaza.

Hadid said, in the now-deleted video, while losing control of her emotions: “I feel a deep sense of pain for Palestine and for my Palestinian brothers and sisters today and everyday. Watching these videos physically breaks my heart into 100 different pieces.”

“You cannot allow yourself to be desensitized to watching human life being taken. You just can’t. Palestinian lives are the lives that will help change the world. And they are being taken from us by the second. #FreePalestine,” she added.