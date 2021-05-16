close
Fri May 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 16, 2021

Bella Hadid flays Israel in latest post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 16, 2021


Bella Hadid on Saturday  shared a throwback picture from a protest demonstration where she is seen holding a pro-Palestine placard.

The caption accompanying her picture read, ""it has always been #freepalestine . ALWAYS. I have a lot to say about this but for now , please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion."

She added, "This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization , ethnic cleansing , military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!"

Bella and her Gigi Hadid have condemned Israel for  attacking unarmed Palestinians in its recent attacks.


