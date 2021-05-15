Noname calls out celebs for staying silent as Israel attacks Palestine

Israel’s airstrikes have killed at least 126 Palestinians, 31 of which are children

Renowned American poet and rapper Noname is berating celebrities in the United States for keeping while Israel's airstrikes kill innocent civilians in Palestine.

The 29-year-old musician, born as Fatima Nyeema Warner, took to Twitter slammed celebrities keeping mum about Israel’s violence against Palestine as well as those issuing heavily-guarded statements about the issue.

"If you don't understand settler colonialism, annexation and ethnic cleansing, fine. But understand you are helping the U.S. fund it with your taxes,” she said.

“We give billions to Israel so they can continue to murder. and murder. and murder. Celebs pay the most in taxes and the most quiet,” she added.

