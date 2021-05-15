83 more die from coronavirus in a single day across Pakistan

Eighty-three more people died from the coronavirus in a single day across Pakistan on Friday, as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Pakistan reported 1,531 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with 83 more dying from the infection.

The NCOC said Pakistan conducted 30,248 tests of the infection, with the positivity ration standing at 5.06%.

Pakistan's total death toll from the infection has climbed to 19,467.

The most number of coronavirus deaths were reported in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in second place.

Of the 83 who passed away from coronavirus on Friday, 73 had been admitted to hospitals while 36 were on ventilators.

Eid guidelines:

Earlier, the NCOC had issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.

The forum had urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.

The guidelines: