Shah Rukh Khan wishes Eid Mubarak to fans around the world

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has extended sweet wishes to his fans around the world on the occasion of Eid.



The Pathan actor took to Instagram and delighted his fans with latest stunning photo to wish them on Eid.

He wrote in the caption of the post, “Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world.”

“May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India.”



Khan expressed hope, saying “As always together we will conquer all! Lov U.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.