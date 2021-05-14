WhatsApp working on updating UPI payments feature

WhatsApp logo. — AFP/File

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on updating the UPI payments feature to help make users' transactions easier in India, WABetainfo reported.

WhatsApp's UPI payments feature is already in use in India, according to WABetainfo, but the feature is not available to everyone.

However, Indian people — who do not have the option — could enable it by sending a payment request.

"Payments requests are the way to enable the feature for a contact. It’s totally free and this action will immediately make available UPI Payments for the recipient of the request," said WABetainfo.

WhatsApp is working on a new section to introduce UPI Payments.

"We don’t know if WhatsApp is developing this new section because there will be a new announcement that will allow everyone in India to send UPI Payments by default without any payment request, but it’s a possibility," it added.