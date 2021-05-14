Veena Malik receives backlash for promoting violent anti-Semitism through made-up Hitler quote

Pakistani actress Veena Malik. — Facebook

Pakistani actress Veena Malik has made headlines this time for apparently sharing a quote, wrongly attributed to deceased Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in a reference to the Israel-Palestine violence.

“I would have killed all the Jews of the world… but I kept some to show the world why I killed them. - Adolf Hitler," read the quote shared by the actress on Tuesday.

Twitter has removed the post by Malik, in which she quoted Hitler. Later, however, American journalist Andy Ngô clarified that the Hitler quote attributed by Malik appears to be made-up but is “nonetheless often quoted in some variation by anti-Semites to express hatred of Jews and/or Israel.”

By Wednesday afternoon, all of the tweets were gone from her account.

According to the latest reports, more than 119 Palestinians, including women and children have been killed by Israel air strikes in Gaza.