On second day of Eid, coronavirus claims 48 more lives in Pakistan

A woman shops at a market, wearing a mask. Photo: AFP

As many as 48 more people lost their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan on the second day of Eid which is being celebrated under strict COVID-19 protocols.



The National Command and Operation Centre reported 2,517 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the fresh statistics issued by the NCOC, 30,700 tests were conducted and the positivity ratio remained eight point one nine percent.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the country has now reached 19,384.

As the nation observes Eid-ul-Fitr, Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the countrymen to strictly observe anti-COVID precautions.

The prime minister, in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, greeted the nation on the annual festival and thanked Allah Almighty for blessing with the holy month of Ramazan.

He said the world was faced with the third wave of the pandemic, therefore the people should exercise extra caution and strictly abide by the anti-COVID precautions.



The precautions were also the injunctions of Islam as well as teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him), he added.