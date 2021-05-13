Abhishek Bachchan salutes nurses for ‘relentless’ efforts, ‘undying’ spirit to fight Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian star Abhishek Bachchan saluted nurses for their relentless efforts and undying spirit to fight Covid-19 on International Nurses Day, saying “We'll always be indebted to you all.”
The Dhoom actor took to Twitter and said “The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients.”
“This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19.”
He further said “We'll always be indebted to you all”, followed by folded hands emoji.
On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in film The Big Bull.