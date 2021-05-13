Abhishek Bachchan salutes nurses for ‘relentless’ efforts, ‘undying’ spirit to fight Covid-19

Indian star Abhishek Bachchan saluted nurses for their relentless efforts and undying spirit to fight Covid-19 on International Nurses Day, saying “We'll always be indebted to you all.”



The Dhoom actor took to Twitter and said “The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients.”

“This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19.”

He further said “We'll always be indebted to you all”, followed by folded hands emoji.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in film The Big Bull.