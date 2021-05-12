close
Wed May 12, 2021
Salman Khan appeals people to say 'No' to piracy in entertainment ahead of 'Radhe' release

Wed, May 12, 2021
Salman Khan appeals people to say ‘No’ to piracy in entertainment ahead of ‘Radhe’ release

Indian star Salman Khan has appealed people to say ‘no’ to piracy in entertainment and requested them to watch his upcoming film Radhe on the right platform.

A day before the release of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan took to Twitter and shared a video where he appealed people against piracy.

He tweeted, “No piracy in entertainment... #Radhe”.

In the video, the Sultan actor talks about how much efforts and hard work the makers put into the film and urged the fans to enjoy the movie on the right platform.

Film Radhe, also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, will be released on May 13.

